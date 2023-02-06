TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

TGNA stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 27,586.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TEGNA by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

