TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
TEGNA Stock Down 0.7 %
TGNA stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
