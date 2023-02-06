Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$55.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.22.

TECK.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

TECK.B opened at C$57.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.32. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

