TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.44. 319,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,060. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.