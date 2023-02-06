TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.03.

TSE:TRP opened at C$56.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$52.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.38. The stock has a market cap of C$56.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

