TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$66.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,763,000 after purchasing an additional 255,377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,428,000 after purchasing an additional 262,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

