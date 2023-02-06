TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on TASK. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TaskUs by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TaskUs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TaskUs by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $232.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

