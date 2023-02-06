Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Trimmed by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 35.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tapestry by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

