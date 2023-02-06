Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.56. 5,233,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,430. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,326,000 after buying an additional 45,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after buying an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

