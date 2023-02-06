Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $129.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3,218,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,840,457 shares.The stock last traded at $105.41 and had previously closed at $109.28.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.28.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

