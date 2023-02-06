Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $10,761,000. ESA Global Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 744.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,180,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $474.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

