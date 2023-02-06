T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Lowered to $199.00 at Cowen

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $201.00 to $199.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

