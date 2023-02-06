Syverson Strege & Co Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.97. 3,977,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,108. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.41.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

