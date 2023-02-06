Syverson Strege & Co Sells 613 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,395.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

PXH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 85,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

