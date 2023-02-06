Syverson Strege & Co Sells 177 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

WMT stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

