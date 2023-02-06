Syverson Strege & Co Has $80,000 Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,121 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIAL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 58,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.