Syverson Strege & Co Has $360,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOR. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 505,775 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period.

AOR stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 155,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,520. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

