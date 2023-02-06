Syverson Strege & Co Buys 5,369 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,622. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.