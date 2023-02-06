Symbol Price Tops $0.0452 on Major Exchanges (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Symbol has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $252.54 million and $773,410.52 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

