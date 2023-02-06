Sycale Advisors NY LLC Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,149 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,051 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 2.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after buying an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,334,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.90. The company had a trading volume of 396,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average of $203.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $251.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.