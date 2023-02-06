Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $16.72 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lowered its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,613 shares during the quarter. Bally’s makes up 6.6% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bally’s by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bally’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bally’s Stock Performance

BALY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

BALY traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 70,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.