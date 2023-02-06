SWS Partners Sells 177 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SWS Partners lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $356.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

