SWS Partners Sells 1,183 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.85. 14,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,473. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $279.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.39. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

