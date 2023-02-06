SWS Partners Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

USHY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.79. 5,028,611 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

