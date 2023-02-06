SWS Partners Increases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.70. 4,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.