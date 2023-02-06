SWS Partners Has $2.37 Million Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. PureCycle Technologies comprises 1.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SWS Partners owned 0.18% of PureCycle Technologies worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE PCT traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,337. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

