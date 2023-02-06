SWS Partners Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SWS Partners boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.10. 149,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

