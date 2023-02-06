SWS Partners Buys 931 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after acquiring an additional 851,055 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,804. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

