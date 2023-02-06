SWS Partners Buys 627 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SWS Partners raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 880,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.16. 1,059,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,778,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $260.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

