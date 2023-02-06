Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.09–$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.84 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRDX. StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $30.19. 89,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $426.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.90. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,392.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $91,509.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,392.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Surmodics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Surmodics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

