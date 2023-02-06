Summit Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 550,560 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80.

