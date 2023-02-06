Substratum Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $370,176.52 and $3.96 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00047676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029891 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00224836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008495 USD and is up 30.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $62.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.