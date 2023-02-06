Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.1% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.53. 609,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.36. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $19,086,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

