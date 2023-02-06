Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Stratis has a total market cap of $85.91 million and $17.90 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002580 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.65 or 0.07132249 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00087575 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029752 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00062829 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010326 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 308.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000304 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,839,645 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
