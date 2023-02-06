StockNews.com Downgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Sell

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Up 29.7 %

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. 2U has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.