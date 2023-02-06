StockNews.com Downgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Sell

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

2U Stock Up 29.7 %

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. 2U has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

