StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.73. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.25.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

