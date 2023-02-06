Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AirSculpt Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,805 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,956% compared to the average volume of 331 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirSculpt Technologies

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, CEO Aaron Rollins bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,811,956 shares in the company, valued at $46,065,183.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Rollins bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,811,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,065,183.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Dean bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,593. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 169,060 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter worth about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

AIRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:AIRS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. 259,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,422. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.24 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. Research analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

