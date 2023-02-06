Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 32,499 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average daily volume of 23,116 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

MRO traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

