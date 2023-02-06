Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of SFIX opened at $5.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.19. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

