Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUS. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.79.

TSE RUS traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

