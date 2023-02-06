Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 3,012 shares.The stock last traded at $44.29 and had previously closed at $44.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $958.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $425.67 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

