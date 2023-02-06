STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits Market Cap of $134.46 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $134.46 million and approximately $479,278.43 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

