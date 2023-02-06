Stargate Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.53 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $101.29 million and approximately $84.53 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

