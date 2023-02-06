Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

