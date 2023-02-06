SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is Pertento Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Pertento Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 6.3% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $82.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

