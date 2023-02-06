SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

