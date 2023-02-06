Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Lowered by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. 100,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,235. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

