Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia Sells 12,286 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $22,237.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,075.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

SPRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 191,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,529. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.94% and a negative net margin of 1,162.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

