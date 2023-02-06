Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia Sells 12,286 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $22,237.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,075.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
SPRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 191,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,529. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.94% and a negative net margin of 1,162.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.