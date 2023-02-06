South Dakota Investment Council Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,392 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.05% of Centene worth $23,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.02. 517,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

