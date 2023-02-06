South Dakota Investment Council Sells 600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 489,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,438. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.