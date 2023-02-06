South Dakota Investment Council Has $35.79 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.88. 4,122,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,432,926. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.